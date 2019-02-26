Former Chelsea Bairn on trial at Sunderland

Sunderland under-23s are running the rule over former Falkirk loanee Ruben Sammut.

The English midfielder was included in the Black Cats’ squad for last night’s match against Stoke City’s youth side.

Stewart Murdoch challenges Marcus Haber earlier this season.

Sammut, who has family in Kirkcaldy, spent half a season with the Bairns before being recalled by Chelsea and returning to the Blues’ Cobham base at the turn of the year.

Ex-Bairn Jack Ross is manager at the Stadium of Light, where Tommy Robson and former Bairns Rees Greenwood and Andrew Nelson began their careers.

Another former Bairn is also on the move. Stewart Murdoch last night sealed a loan move from Dundee United to East Fife, where he had been on loan during his Bairns days. The deal runs until the end of the season.