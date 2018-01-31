Former chairman Doug Henderson leaves Falkirk

Doug Henderson has left the club’s board of directors, The Falkirk Herald understands.

Rumours over his future at the club have swirled since the re-election of the director was disputed by sections of the shareholders at last year’s annual general meeting.

Former MP for Newcastle has resigned and will leave the Bairns boardroom. Picture Michael Gillen.

The motion to re-instate the former Member of Parliament for Newcastle was forced to a card vote on the night and he was returned after a delay to the meeting’s close.

However it is now understood he has tendered his resignation and will remove himself from the boardroom.

Mr Henderson was admitted to the board in December 2013 and formally appointed a year later, along with current incumbent Margaret Lang.

He was made chairman almost two years ago but did not take the role at the top of the boardroom table until summer 2015 when Martin Ritchie passed on the baton following the Scottish Cup final defeat to Inverness.

During his tenure he courted controversy for a statement on Brexit in Football published on the club’s official website and circulated via the Bairns’ communication channels last April.

There were calls for his resignation from sections of the support in the aftermath and Mr Henderson eventually stepped down as chairman six weeks later, replaced by Mrs Lang, citing an increase in his external business commitments.

However he stood again as a director following his initial three years, and though the local Leave-Remain vote went in his favour, the calls for his departure were repeated through loud exchanges at the end of the meeting and it is understood Mr Henderson has now stepped back from his role on the board at Westfield.