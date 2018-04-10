Former Bairn John Lambie passes away at the age of 77

Former Falkirk player and manager John Lambie has died, aged 77.

Lambie, a no-nonsense defender, began his playing career with Falkirk in 1958 and made over 200 appearances for the then-Brockville club.

A five-year stint at St Johnstone then followed before he retired in 1974 and moving into coaching.

After coaching roles at St Johnstone, Hibernian and Hamilton Accies he took over as Hamilton manager, where he had been assistant to Bertie Auld, in 1984.

In 1985-86 he guided the Lanarkshire club to the top flight and was in charge the following year when they famously knocked Graeme Souness's Rangers out of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox.

In 1988 be moved to Firhill for the first of three spells in charge of Partick Thistle, where he achieved legendary status.

In between those stints he had a second spell in charge of Accies and a few months as Falkirk manager before retiring at the end of his third stint as Jags boss in 2003.

Well known for his plain speaking and love of pigeons, Lambie was a colourful character probably best known for his 'Tell Him he's Pele and get him back on the park' quote when one of his players was concussed and didn't know who he was.