FIXTURES: Hartley’s first opponents will open Falkirk’s season

Falkirk will kick-off season 2018-19 at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Bairns learned their SPFL Championship schedule this morning.

It begins on Saturday August 4 with a home tie against Inverness Caley Thistle. Paul Hartley’s first game in charge of the Bairns nine months ago was a 0-0 draw with ICT.

The season will close – hopefully with a successful outcome – at home to relegated Ross County.

The traditional New Year derby with Dunfermline is on the calendar to see out 2018 on December 29, again to be held at Westfield, and the other meetings with the Pars take place on October 6, November 10 and April 13.

