Five out, one in at The Falkirk Stadium

It’s been 24 hours of transition for Falkirk FC.

Scott Shepherd and Liam Henderson will return to Edinburgh City, the latter permanently, and they will be joined for the second half of the season by Cameron Blues.

Highly rated midfielder Cameron Blues is also heading to Ainslie Park. Picture Michael Gillen

Midfielder Blues links up with former Falkirk assistant manager James McDonaugh in the loan deal. Striker Shepherd’s Ainslie Park deal is also a loan while Henderson is expected to make his return to the League Two side after being released by the Bairns.

The trio leaving takes the number of exits to five in just 24 hours following assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl’s defection to Rangers, and Luca Gasparotto’s release and subsequent signing for Morton.

However it is not quite all one way traffic at Westfield.

Forward Louis Longridge has signed permanently after securing a release from his Hamilton Academical contract.

Luca Gasparotto

He had spent three months on loan from the Premiership Accies and scored his first goal for the club against Queen of the South, however his loan ended on Wednesday.

Falkkirk boss Paul Hartley has had a busy start to the transfer window.

The Bairns have brought in Sean Welsh, Andrew Nelson, Tommy Robson and now Longridge on permanent deals.

Conrad Balatoni also left the club at the turn of the year, following Nathan Austin out of Westfield.