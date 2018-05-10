Five new deals for Bairns

Falkirk’s new season is taking shape quickly with six signatures in less than two days.

After announcing the signing of centre-back {{https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/sport/football/falkirk-fc/ex-arsenal-man-is-first-falkirk-signing-of-the-summer-1-4737275|Tom Dallison| Bairns land ex-Arsenal man} yesterday, the Bairns sealed deals for more of the current crop of players today.

Lewis Kidd. Picture Michael Gillen.

Dallison jetted in, and back out to Brighton yesterday, to complete the season and his contract at the English Premier League outfit.

Meanwhile Falkirk were sealing one year extensions for Jordan McGhee, Lewis Kidd, Kevin O’Hara, Tommy Robson and captain Aaron Muirhead.

Paul Hartley told the club website: “I am really pleased to get all of these players signed for next season. We have high hopes for them all and the impact in which they can make next season.

“Tommy and Jordan joined us during last season and made a great impact, whilst Aaron was a mainstay at the back for us and showed real leadership during his time as captain.

Aaron Muirhead. Picture Michael Gillen.

“It is vitally important that we have a good core group of players who have been here before and I believe that the five players who have extended their contract all have something to add to the group for what we hope will be a very exciting and successful season.”

Yesterday the Bairns completed the pre-contract signing of Tom Dallison on a two-year deal.

Deals are also on the table for others including Craig Sibbald and Louis Longridge.