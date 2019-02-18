First look at Aaron Jarvis for Falkirk fans

Striker Aaron Jarvis completed his protracted loan move from Luton Town to Falkirk last week.
A minor groin issue delayed his switch to the Scottish Championship.
READ MORE: International boss Michael O’Neill had input on Everton loan move for Shayne Lavery
But the forward finally joined his temporary team-mates in training at the end of last week having agreed the loan move on the January deadline day.
And Jarvis appeared publically for the Bairns reserves today in a 3-2 win over St Mirren.
MATCH REPORT: Bo’ness United 15 Eyemouth United 1
Goals from Kevin O’Hara, Patrick Brough and another January 31 signing, Nikolay Todorov, gave the strong reserve side the win over the Paisley club at The Falkirk Stadium.