First look at Aaron Jarvis for Falkirk fans

Aaron Jarvis made his first start for Falkirk in the reserve match with St Mirren. Picture Michael Gillen.
Striker Aaron Jarvis completed his protracted loan move from Luton Town to Falkirk last week.

A minor groin issue delayed his switch to the Scottish Championship.

He was joined in attack by Kevin O'Hara and Shayne Lavery. Picture Michael Gillen.

But the forward finally joined his temporary team-mates in training at the end of last week having agreed the loan move on the January deadline day.

And Jarvis appeared publically for the Bairns reserves today in a 3-2 win over St Mirren.

Goals from Kevin O’Hara, Patrick Brough and another January 31 signing, Nikolay Todorov, gave the strong reserve side the win over the Paisley club at The Falkirk Stadium.