First look at Aaron Jarvis for Falkirk fans

Striker Aaron Jarvis completed his protracted loan move from Luton Town to Falkirk last week.

A minor groin issue delayed his switch to the Scottish Championship.

He was joined in attack by Kevin O'Hara and Shayne Lavery. Picture Michael Gillen.

READ MORE: International boss Michael O’Neill had input on Everton loan move for Shayne Lavery

But the forward finally joined his temporary team-mates in training at the end of last week having agreed the loan move on the January deadline day.

And Jarvis appeared publically for the Bairns reserves today in a 3-2 win over St Mirren.

MATCH REPORT: Bo’ness United 15 Eyemouth United 1

Goals from Kevin O’Hara, Patrick Brough and another January 31 signing, Nikolay Todorov, gave the strong reserve side the win over the Paisley club at The Falkirk Stadium.