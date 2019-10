Linlithgow Rose plan to put tickets for the William Hill Scottish Cup match with Falkirk on sale on Tuesday.

The East of Scotland side are meeting with Falkirk FC officials and police today (Thursday) to iron out further details for the match, which will be shown live on BBC Scotland.

Capacity arrangements are also dependent on a structural engineer’s report after a site visit to Prestonfield on Monday.

Adult tickets will cost £15 with concessions for over-60s and under-16s at £10.