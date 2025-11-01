Swansea City loanee loving regular minutes at Falkirk as defender learns on the job in Scottish Premiership.

Swansea City loanee Filip Lissah says Falkirk is a “great place” to progress as the 20-year-old looks to keep his spot in the Bairns’ backline.

The centre-back, who has filled in at full-back in recent outings, spent most of last season out injured and is simply loving being back on the pitch again - having been involved in three of the last four games, starting the previous two. Lissah managed his first 90 minutes during the 2-1 win over Dundee last weekend and is hoping that he can continue to make his mark.

Swans loanee loving Falkirk life

He said: “I haven’t had a lot of first-team experience and I wanted to get acquainted to the men’s game, the physical side of it, and this is a great place to do that. I’ve been playing different positions here too. I was basically out all of last season. I only had a run right at the end. It’s been tough. It’s brilliant being able to just focus on football. I did my hip and then my quad. I am happy and blessed just to be playing football. It was a long time out. It’s great to be playing 90 minutes too.”

Having joined on deadline day, Lissah is loving life at the Bairns alongside his fellow Swans loan start Kyrell Wilson and is delighted that he got to move north.

He explained: “I’m living with Henry (Cartwright). I’ve settled in really quickly. He’s been a big help. He is around my age too. Myself and Kyrell (Wilson) have played together since we were eight. We were at Chelsea together then went to Swansea and now here! I saw him come up here first and score against Aberdeen. Kyrell was nothing but positive about Falkirk and then coming up it all happened quickly with it being on deadline day. The plan was to go out on loan. There is good connection between both clubs (Swansea City and Falkirk). The manager (John McGlynn) is hands on. You can go see him with anything. Is great to have a management team that are so involved on the pitch in training and want to help you.”

Ahead of Saturday’s home game against Kilmarnock, Lissah added: “All focus shifted quickly from the Celtic game. It is vital that we put it out our minds. We didn’t quite get the performance we wanted (against Celtic).”