Fast start against Inverness is Bairns aim, says Falkirk defender Muirhead

Aaron Muirhead reckons the new-look Falkirk side needs to click fast to ensure they are in the hunt for the Ladbrokes Championship title.

Results have been mixed in July and the Bairns failed to qualify from their League Cup group. However, having scrapped the youth academy the whole focus is on getting back to the top flight as quickly as possible and boss Paul Hartley has made major changes, writes Lindsay Herron.

A host of players have come in from English sides coupled with some others who know the division like Dimitri Froxylias and Dylan Mackin plus Paul Paton who has Premiership experience.

And Muirhead feels they must hit the ground running against Inverness on Saturday.

He said: “There are only a couple of us left from last season. The first day of the season was like walking into a new team.

“However, we have been together for a while now so we are getting there.

“I think a lot of the lads in our dressing room haven’t played a lot of men’s football because they are used to under-23 stuff.

“Hopefully they can get up to speed quickly because a club like Falkirk needs to be up there challenging.

“Our early games have been hit and miss. Even the first half last Saturday against East Fife was poor but we improved in the second half.

“However, we need to make sure it all comes together on Saturday when we face Inverness.

“They had been going well in the second half of last season and had started this season well.

“Then they went to Tynecastle last Sunday and only needed to lose 3-0 and they were still qualified in the League Cup so it’s a bit of a sickener for them.

“I’m quite sure they will put it to bed and be ready for Saturday.

“They have a lot of experienced players and you always know you are in for a tough game against them.”

Everything at Falkirk is geared for the top division but Muirhead knows so many other clubs feel the same way.

He added: “The focus is all on getting back to the Premiership but I wouldn’t say there is more pressure this season because it has always been there since I have been at the club.

“A club like Falkirk should be in the top flight but there are a lot of big clubs in the Championship who all think they should be there.”