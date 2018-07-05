Fasan brings Celtic experience to Bairns

Falkirk goalkeeper Leo Fasan hopes that he can bring the experience he has gained after seven years with Celtic to The Falkirk Stadium.

Fasan was at Kilmarnock last season, struggling to break into Steve Clarke’s high flying side, but the keeper did get game time in England at Bury, and whilst on loan at Port Vale.

Scott Allan knocks one past Fasan

The 24-year-old was on loan at Port Vale from Celtic, where he moved as a youngster from Italy.

Fasan has a lot to thank Celtic and manager Brendan Rodgers for, and talked of the experience he gained during his years as Celtic Park.

“It was great. Celtic helped me a lot, they put me in school and helped me learn English which is very helpful.”

Fasan moved to Scotland in 2010 having been at Udinese’s youth side for three years previously. Despite not making the grade at Celtic, Fasan has no regrets about moving to Glasgow aged 16 against his parents’ wishes.

“My parents were not too keen on letting me go. But, it was my decision at the end of the day and they were happy to back me up all the way.

“It was hard, I knew that from the start but I did my best. I always trained hard and did as best as I could with the under 20s. It didn’t turn out the way I wanted to but it was a lesson for me, and I don’t regret what I’ve done.”

The Italian talked of the winning mentality that exists at Celtic, and he hopes that can help him at The Falkirk Stadium.

“They have a big winning mentality and they try to transmit that to every player from the youth team to the first team and that can help you in life, not only in football.

“I took that with me, nobody likes to lose football games so I hope we are going to win as many games as possible here.”

On Brendan Rodgers, Fasan told the Falkirk Herald: “He is a good manager. He helps all of the players, from the goalkeepers to the strikers.”

Fasan was one of the first new signings through the door at The Falkirk Stadium, and he is delighted to be able to get a full pre-season with the Bairns under his belt.

“I’m getting a good pre-season, so I’m very happy to be here.

“I have been in the country for eight or nine years. I love Scotland and I would rather be here than anywhere else.”

With three goalkeepers on the books, Fasan knows that it will be a battle for the starting position.

He was, though, given the number one shirt and started Paul Hartley’s first friendly match of the season against The New Saints in Wales, so the signs are looking good for the Italian.

He said: “I’m going to try and train hard and as best as I can and hopefully the manager picks me for as many games as possible.”

Fasan, who joined Kilmarnock in February from League One side Bury, played just four matches for the Rugby Park side in all competitions, keeping one clean sheet. He played 31 times in total for Port Vale and Bury.