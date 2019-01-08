Fans pack Stadium bar to find out more about investing in Falkirk

Falkirk supporters learned more about the fan ownership proposals put forward at the club AGM last month in an open meeting on last night.

Around 200 packed the Behind The Goals bar at The Falkirk Stadium to hear Kenny Jamieson and David White outline the plans.

David White is a former company secretary and general manager of Falkirk FC. Picture Michael Gillen.

Pledges and indications of investment are now being accepted – though are not a financial commitment at this stage – and can be made via the links on this page and on P76. They should be made by the end of this month to indicate the financial feasibility of the proposals.

READ MORE: Shareholders presented with new fan ownership model at AGM

Those interested can become either a ‘Patron’ or a ‘supporter’ in the scheme which is creating 2.4m new shares in the club.

Patrons will be allocated ‘A’ shares for lump sums of between £5000 and £100,000.

‘B’ shares will be available to supporters for smaller amounts, at a minimum of £5 per month over a period of two years. These shares will be grouped together for voting purposes and anticipated to make up a 25 per cent block of the Bairns.

The fan ownership model would also see a new-look board formed in the club, with a dilution of the current shareholding. The major shareholders group, which currently holds 62% say in the Bairns would see their combined interest account for 31%.

READ MORE: Supporters Direct look at fan ownership

All proceeds from the initiative, which intends to raise upwards of £800,000 will be ploughed into the club and is seen as a way for fans, the current board, shareholders, MSG all working together to enable positive change and new investment into the first team and the wider club.

To become a Patron, with a lump sum investment of between £5000 and £100,000 please email David White to give an indication of potential investment sums.

To become a Supporter, with a monthly investment of at least £5 for two years click here or scan the QR code on page 76 of this week’s newspaper.

Deadline for pledges is January 31 after which a decision on proceeding with the scheme, or not, will be made.

More information can be obtained from the Fan ownership Q & A document and Kenny Jamieson’s presentation from Monday night’s meeting, here.