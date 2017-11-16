Fan ownership models to be discussed at Bairns meeting

Falkirk are hosting a supporters meeting tonight, (Thursday), exploring potential fan ownership models and if one could be implemented at the club in the future.

The evening will be hosted by Gordon Waddell, with presentations from Paul Goodwin of the Scottish Football Supporters Association, David Nicol from Smisa(St Mirren) and Craig Hughes from The Well Society (Motherwell FC).

The information gathering meeting begins at 6.30pm in the south stand ‘Behind The Goals’ area.

Chairman Margaret Lang said: “The event is an open forum and offers the chance to learn more about current models and how this might be adapted or adopted here at Falkirk.

“Craig Campbell and I will be there and we hope that many of you can attend.”

SFSA will also discuss the latest findings of their survey.

Results revealed last week that around 94 percent of Scottish football fans want more supporter influence in the SFA and SPFL.

Respondents were also very dissatisfied with the leadership of both the SFA and SPFL across a range of activities.

