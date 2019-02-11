Fan ownership blessing from Bairns boss

Ray McKinnon has welcomed Falkirk’s fan ownership plans which will inject fresh cash into his club coffers.

A proposal fronted by prominent fans with a business background – Kenny Jamieson and David White – was presented to shareholders at the AGM in December and then supporters last month.

Its goal is to raise £800,000 which will remain within the club and be used to supplement the playing budget with the objective of gaining promotion to the Premiership. The cash will also purchase 2.4 million shares, broadening the shareholder base, re-energising finances and creating more democratic governance of the club.

The interest in the scheme has allowed the organisers to proceed to the next level of the project with more than £300,000 pledged from 30 would-be club patrons, and the fans share indication also surpassing the target.

And McKinnon has backed the move upstairs.

He said: “It is massive for us and if it could go through it would be great because obviously the more funds you have hopefully the better standard of players you can attract because you can pay more money.

“So if that could go through I personally would be delighted because it would release funds for me to go and utilise with the players.”

The Bairns boss was also granted supporter-raised funds last month. The Bairn For Life scheme contributed to one of the dozen signings made in McKinnon’s squad overhaul.

The BfL AGM will be held tonight (Monday February 11) in the Falkirk Stadium South Stand at 7pm and all interested are welcome to attend.