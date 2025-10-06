Scott Bain on potential Scotland recall, loving life as Falkirk’s No 1 in Scottish Premiership and how brilliant Bairns ‘outplayed and outfought’ Rangers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Bain says he hasn’t given up hope of Scotland recall as he revels in being first-choice goalkeeper for Falkirk after making the move from Celtic this summer after a seven-year association with the Scottish Premiership champions.

The stopper, 33, was a surprise signing that caught everyone off guard when he was announced back early June with the Bairns’ goalkeeping ranks already including Jamie Sneddon and Nicky Hogarth - with the latter impressing throughout the second-tier title win and showing in cup ties that he was more than capable of making the step up to the Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Bain has been Falkirk’s best signing, according to his boss John McGlynn, and the ex-Hoops goalkeeper has swiftly taken the No 1 spot and impressed in every top-flight match so far. He’s not missed a minute of football since the middle of July.

Bain is loving life at Bairns

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Rangers, Bain beamed: “I love it here. The dressing room's fantastic. It's nice to be in a dressing room where you get a laugh, you get a bit of banter day and you kind of want to stay because there's always something going - but it's also a serious once you go to the training field. As a footballer you're in a lot at times, there's not many days off. So to have that balance of right, you're on the pitch, it's serious and when you come off, you can have a bit of chat, you can have a laugh, you can play a bit of cards, whatever you want to do. I think we're working on something really good and we need to continue to do that.”

On the draw, he hailed what he described as Falkirk’s “best performance: of the season so far, adding: “We were really unlucky not to come away with three points... we were outstanding to a man. It all comes from hard work. Everyone worked so hard. We got a great point and didn’t give up many chances. We can build on it. We were still playing against a team who have spent millions, compared to us its astronomical. They have players who can hurt you - (Djeidi) Gassama can hurt you but Keelan (Adams) was so good against him. We outplayed them, we outpassed them, we outfought them and we outran them at times. We were excellent.”

Scotland recall is in Bain’s thoughts

The goalkeeper last played for Scotland back in 2019 and Bain admits that he would love to play for his country again having reset his career - with regular football seeing him play at his peak. Head coach Steve Clark has already made clear that the goalkeeping position is a troubling one for the national team - with a lack of proper No 1s playing week in week out. Bain looked likely to be called up for this current World Cup qualifying camp but he wasn’t selected with Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly and Craig Gordon being picked ahead of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like I'm playing well at the minute, making a number of saves,” said Bain. "All-round game, the way we play. It takes a lot to play here. That's one thing. You have to be good with your feet, you have to make the right decisions, you have to make big saves at times, so, I'm really enjoying that side of it, in a big responsibility for the team, but all I can do is continue to do that here. It's not up to me (being in the Scotland squad). If I could have picked it, I'd be in it, but it's not up to me! We'll just see what happens. But all I can do is focus on here. It the decision for the Scotland manager and all I can do is continue to do what I'm doing here. I know there's another camp in another month. So he'll have a decision to making in another month, so we'll see we're at."

Asked what it would mean to him if Clarke returned him to the Scotland set-up, Bain replied: "It'd be great. I'm on my own little sort of focused journey at the minute where I've come out and not playing for a long time playing one, two games a season for the last sort of three, maybe even four years. So I've been taking it sort of day by day, game by game and credit to the manager (McGlynn), it took me a while in pre-season to start to get my eye in and get going. He stuck by me and he put me in and I'm just going into games and trying to sort of repay that faith, that he had in me. He seen something in me that he thought I could help the team and I feel like I'm doing that."