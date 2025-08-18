Falkirk full-back Keelan Adams on going up against Celtic’s Daizen Maeda, scoring against Brendan Rodgers’ side and Bairns’ Scottish Premiership start.

Falkirk full-back Keelan Adams revealed that he’s taken valuable lessons from going up against Celtic’s Daizen Maeda last Friday night.

The Bairns lost 4-1 to Brendan Rodgers’ side in the Premier Sports Cup round of 16 away from home - and the former Cumbernauld Colts and Glasgow University player faced his biggest test yet on his remarkable journey. The 23-year-old found himself defending against the Japanese international, who scored the Hoops’ opening goal as they cruised to a comfortable victory.

And Adams - who was playing in Scotland’s fifth tier for Colts just over a year ago - admitted that is was a difficult 90 minutes and a real learning experience.

Adams: Maeda taught me a lesson

“It was tough!’ he said. “He is so good that first ten yards or so of sheer pace. I tried to keep up with him, I have good legs too, but he did get away from me a few times. He is so good at going the other way too and surprising you. But I can take so many lessons from the experience. The counter-pressing is the biggest lesson I could take from what Celtic do. The one and two touch in important areas is incredible. The selfless running they do is amazing too, they are all so fit. Some players don’t touch the ball for ten minutes but the runs they are making and the space they are making for their team-mates are so good. Everyone is an athlete. I am just trying to take everything in my stride. I am trying to remember that is just a game of football and 11v11. I had full believe in myself a couple of years ago and I still do now. I have enjoyed the start to the season.”

The Bairns may have exited the competition but it was a night to remember for Adams - who managed to score just his fourth SPFL-level goal when he netted in the second half. The Falkirk ace caught an effort sweetly on the edge of the area.

Goal against Celtic one to remember

Adams said: It is a moment that will stay with me for the rest of my life. I don’t really know what went through my head - I was closing in on the box and thought that I may as well have a shot. I put my foot through and it went top bins. I was buzzing. My mum, dad and girlfriend came to the game so that was nice. I’m sure I’ll have a lot of messages from friends too.”

Falkirk now have a break this weekend from Scottish Premiership action before travelling to Aberdeen on Sunday, August 31 after their home match against Hibs was postponed due to the Easter Road outfit’s UEFA Conference League play-off ties.

And although the stoppage comes just a couple of weeks into the league campaign, Adams reckons that it has came at a decent time for the squad as they look to “regroup” and cut of the “silly mistakes”.

League break comes at a ‘good time’

“We have just lost to Livingston and we want to right that wrong. We need to put more points on the board. But it is a couple of weeks to regroup, watch the games back and really look at the negative and positives from what we have shown so far. I don’t think we are far off. It is silly mistakes and it feels like we are being punished for every single one of them at the moment. We are aren’t to give up on how we play.

“We have playing that way as a group for two/three years and it is instilled in us. We can be a little bit more pragmatic with it though for sure, play the channels sometimes, be that little bit quicker. We fully believe that we can play our way in the Premiership.”