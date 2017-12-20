Falkirk withdraw funding from Forth Valley Academy set-up

Falkirk will pull out of the Forth Valley Football Academy – the present incarnation of the Bairns’ youth set-up – at the turn of the year.

The Bairns are the sole funders to the Academy giving them first-refusal on its players. Stenhousemuir and East Stirlingshire have also had input since its inception in 2013.

The Academy only achieved tier two status in the recent ‘Project Brave’ shake-up last month.

Falkirk say they will now focus all funding previously distributed to Stirling towards a recruitment network, enhancing the club and first team in a bid to a return to the Premiership.

In a statement released yesterday the Bairns confirmed: “We want to be a Premiership football club, and to achieve this, our first Team needs to be our absolute focus. As a result of this, the decision has been taken to prioritise the use of available resources in our first team. From December 31 onwards, Falkirk Football Club will therefore cease its funding of the Forth Valley Football Academy.

“This was not an easy decision and means that our focus on youth development will, for the time being at least, significantly reduce.

“We are also reviewing our continued involvement in the SPFL Development League from the end of the current season. Any final decision on this will of course be communicated at the appropriate time.”

The Falkirk Herald met chairman Margaret Lang and chief executive Craig Campbell yesterday to discuss their announcement.

