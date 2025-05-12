Falkirk winger Calvin Miller named Scottish Championship player of the year after helping Bairns’ secure top-flight return.

Falkirk winger Calvin Miller has capped of another sensational season by picking up the Scottish Championship player of the year award.

The former Celtic prospect, 27, was recently put up for the PFA’s second-tier award but missed out on that prize to team-mate Brad Spencer. Miller played a key role in the Bairns’ title triumph, scoring and assisting ten times for John McGlynn’s back-to-back SPFL title winners.

And he has secured the William Hill sponsors’ prize for his efforts this campaign. He scored on the opening day and final night of the season, having also bagged key goals against the likes of rivals Dunfermline Athletic and Airdrieonians. Half of Miller’s goals for the league season came during the final eight games with the winger helping get the title over the line. In League One the previous season, Miller managed nine goals and a whopping 15 assists.

Calvin Miller has loved ‘best season yet’

When asked if this season was his best yet, award-winning Miller said: “Absolutely. Coming to Falkirk in League One. The ambition was to get the club back up again and we managed to do that. We went invincible. I didn’t think we could top that but we have. It’s mental, to do what we have done, to go back-to-back,” earlier this month. “I didn’t think I would ever be in this position - I am flabbergasted. It is some achievement from everyone invovled. I am relishing being at Falkirk. I love being here - long may it continue.”