Falkirk winger Alex Harris free to find another club

Former Hibs and Dundee winger Alex Harris is surplus to requirements, Falkirk have confirmed.

Signed by Peter Houston last summer, the 23-year-old has struggled in his time at Westfield and barely featured under Paul Hartley when the manager, who he worked with at Dundee, took over in October.

Harris was involved in the reserves defeat to Morton earlier this week alongside Joe McKee – another player thought to be on his way out of Falkirk.

Boss Paul Hartley said: “I think Alex is a player who needs to go and find first team football. He’s a player who is allowed to go and we have put his name out there.

“There have been one or two opportunities for him that haven’t quite worked out but I think he knows he needs to go and play football.

“We’ll wait and see before the window closes what the situation is.”

30-12-2017. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Queen of the South FC. SPFL Ladbrokes Championship. Shaun Rooney 2 and Alex Harris 17.

Harris and McKee are widely expected to follow Scott Shepherd in leaving the club.