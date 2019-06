An adapted Falkirk skyline features on the sleeves of Falkirk’s new season strips.

The detailing on the Puma gear links the Bairns to the local area’s landmarks including the Dunmore Pineapple and Callendar House, and features a white away shirt and red socks.

1. Falkirk home strip 2019-20 Gregor Buchanan and Michael Tidser modelled the new kits. jpimedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

