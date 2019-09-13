Falkirk v Forfar Athletic 2013: Where are they now?
We look back at the Falkirk side who took on Saturday’s opponents Forfar Athletic in a pre-season friendly back in the summer of 2013.
A popular striker featured as a trialist on the day while two players have gone on to become full internationals.
1. Graham Bowman
Falkirk native now with Brechin City in Ladborkes League 2 having also represented Stenhousemuir and Albion Rovers
2. Conor Greene
Left the Bairns in 2014 but didn't go far. Now setting records as mainstay of East Stirlingshire's defence
3. Kyle Turnbull
Another who left in 2014, Turnbull joined Albion Rovers and now turns out for Linlithgow Rose in the EoS Premier League
4. Ollie Durojaiye
Now a successful online video producer, has recently worked for LadBible and interviewed Neymar
