Reports suggest that Falkirk have received concrete interests from several clubs for striker Ross MacIver with an exit possible.

The Daily Record outlines that “several clubs have made enquiries over his availability” with a view to signing the 26-year-old, who played his part in Falkirk’s Scottish Championship title win last term. Teams based in Scotland and down south have made their interest known.

MacIver joined the Bairns in the summer of 2023 after leaving Alloa Athletic - and he went on to star during Falkirk’s invincible Scottish League One title win. He featured in all-but one league outing and managed 14 goals and seven assists.

In the second tier, MacIver got off to a flyer, and impressed up until coming off injured at Parkhead after scoring against Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup. He returned from injury in October after helping Falkirk to five wins on the spin to start the league season. On his return he managed another 15 appearances as the Bairns made it back-to-back SPFL title wins.

The forward netted as a substitute during Falkirk’s 7-0 win over Brechin City last Saturday in their competitive opener.