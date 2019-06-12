Falkirk to extend Ray McKinnon’s summer signing spree to three

Falkirk will today add a third new signing to Ray McKinnon’s roster.

The Bairns squad is in desperate need of re-inforcements with only three senior outfield players fit coming into this week.

Ray McKinnon's recruitment has kicked into gear this week. Picture Michael Gillen.

Michael Tidser and Gregor Buchanan brought that number to five and a sixth player will sign for the Bairns today.

READ MORE: Ray McKinnon sets standard with signings

It’s understood he is a wide player who has played under Ray McKinnon before – but it is not the much rumoured Charlie Telfer.

The ex-Morton man is believed to be on the Bairn’s radar, as is a central defender to partner Buchanan, but they won’t be paraded at The Falkirk Stadium later today.

Bairns sources are hoping to add other new faces to the group later this week and into next with pre-season training starting a week tomorrow (June 21).

READ MORE: Buchanan comes home to Falkirk