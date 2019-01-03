Falkirk to bring in Stoke midfielder Mark Waddington

Former Blackpool midfielder Mark Waddingotn is the latest addition to Ray McKinnon’s Falkirk re-build

The 22-year-old has only made four first team appearances, but spent time on loan at Kilmarnock three years ago and played once.

Waddington came through the ranks at Blackpool, playing four times for the Bloomfield Road club, before switching to Stoke City.

He has yet to make an appearance for the Potters but played once against Morton for Killie as one of Lee Clark’s many signings while in charge in Ayrshire.

It completes a busy day of transfers at The Falkirk Stadium, and the Falkirk Herald understands there will be further activity tomorrow and further departures expected by the end of the week.

JANUARY TRANSFER TRACKER

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Blackpool's Mark Waddington

IN: Ian McShane (St Mirren), Paul Dixon (Grimsby), Abdul Osman (PAS Lamia), Ross MacLean (Motherwell), Mark Waddinton (Stoke).

OUT: Marcus Haber (loan ended), Mustapha Dumbuya (released)