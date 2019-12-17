Falkirk to benefit from ex-Bairn Gallacher’s Liverpool debut

Tony Gallacher’s start for Liverpool against Aston Villa this evening is a source of pride for Falkirk’s youth policy.

The left-back was one of the last to make the step up from the Academy system into the Bairns’ first team and he was sold on to Merseyside in January last year.

However as well as the £200,000 transfer fee recouped by the Bairns, they also added on an appearance clause with a six-figure sum understood to be due upon the defender’s first team debut for the Reds.

READ MORE: Liverpool win race for highly-rated Falkirk defender

With Jurgen Klopp taking the star-studded squad of Champions League winners to Qatar for the Club World Cup they have left behind a youth side to fulfill their Carabao Cup commitments in tonight’s quarter final with Aston Villa.

That has led to a first-team promotion for several youth players including Gallacher to the Reds’ youngest ever first team selection. And as well as invaluable experience and a Liverpool first-team appearance on his football CV the 20-year-old’s appearance will also net a significant sum for his former club.

Gallacher made his professional debut for Falkirk against Fraserburgh more than four years ago, then aged 16.

READ MORE: Falkirk teenager attracts interest of Barcelona

After being scouted by Manchester United, Swansea City, Rangers and even monitored by Barcelona, the nephew of Scotland international goalkeeper Paul Gallacher, was snapped up by Liverpool and moved to the Mellwood training Academy, following the footsteps of other local players Alex Totten and Gary Gillespie who moved from Falkirk to Anfield.

Gallacher’s Liverpool debut will be live on Sky Sports.