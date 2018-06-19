Falkirk swoop for Chelsea captain

Chelsea’s under-23 skipper Ruben Sammut has signed for Falkirk on a season-long loan.

The 20-year old lifted the FA Youth Cup in March and has been with the London club since he was eight, and represented Scotland under-21s at international level.

Bairns boss Paul Hartley was pleased to land the midfielder and said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to bring a player of Ruben’s pedigree to the club.

“Ruben has been brought through and trained at an elite level having been with Chelsea from such a young age.

“I fully believe he has all the attributes to make a big impact in this league and I am really looking forward to working with him. He has massive potential and I think the opportunity for him now to experience first team football will be of huge benefit to all parties.

“We are closing in on further signing targets and fully expect to make more announcements before the end of [Tuesday].”