Falkirk supporters call for vote of no confidence in board

An extraordinary general meeting has been requested by a group of Falkirk FC shareholders.

They have sent a letter to the club requesting a vote be held on a motion of no confidence in the Bairns board of director.

The motion they want be decided upon and discussed at the meeting reads “We, the shareholders in Falkirk Football and Athletic Club Limited, have no confidence in the board of directors and in their ability to act in the best interests of the company and club”.

In the letter, sent earlier this month to the club, the group have also called on the directors to give a full explanation of several contentious episodes in the club’s recent history.

These include the withdrawal of funding and subsequent closure of the Forth Valley Academy; the club’s management of Paul Hartley and Richard Mitchell; the recruitment of Ray McKinnon and subsequent fall-out and the more recent failure of the fan ownership proposal to follow the timescales set out and approved by shareholders at the club’s AGM.

The small band of shareholders have sent their documents to the club citing the Companies Act 2006.

Under the laws, as the requestors shareholding is more than the required percentage, the club would have to call an extraordinary general meeting next week.

The meeting to debate and decide upon the motion must then be held within a further 28 days .

Since the group’s letter was sent club CEO Craig Campbell has left the Bairns.

Last week Martin Ritchie issued a statement on behalf of the board revealing the Bairns were in talks with two potential interested owners.