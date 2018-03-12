Falkirk striker Nelson: I won’t dispute Aero’s penalty prowess

Andrew Nelson won Falkirk a penalty – but was happy to hand the ball over for captain Aaron Muirhead to fire the Bairns ahead.

The striker went on to score himself, and then hit the bar in a man of the match performance against Morton on Saturday.

Nelson struck Falkirk's second after a breakaway. Picture Michael Gillen

And he says he has no complaints over not hitting the spot-kick himself.

Andrew Nelson said: “It was a good penalty from Aero - if he’s scoring them I’m not disputing it. I’m not even asking!

“Once we got the penalty, we thought we’d be at it. It built our confidence, and it was a pleasing day all round.

“Going ahead early built condfidence and we raised the tempo more. They pushed at times but we reacted to it.

Nelson and Jakubiak have formed a good partnership for Falkirk. Picture Michael Gillen.

“They were in a similar position to us, playing Celtic in the Cup last week and going out. So we expected them to be fired up and we said we’d go at it from the first whistle – and we didn, and did it well.”

That’s the only aspect of the game the Bairns got wrong on an excellent, if cold, afternoon at Westfield – third-placed Morton didn’t come out firing at all. The Greenock side were poor in the 3-1 win for Paul Hartley’s side, who went down 4-1 at Ibrox a week earlier.

“When I waked out at Ibrox I got goosebumps. I’ve dreamed of crowds like that.

Nelson celebrates his strike. Picture Michael Gillen.

“It was something to have played in a game of that size. Hopefully, I can work hard to get to the top and experience that more. I’ve had a taste and when you get a taste like that you want more so it’s a case of working hard to get there - even though the result wasn’t great.”

Nelson though more than made up for it in his performance on Saturday. Indeed all three Falkirk forwards, Nelson, Jakubiak and Louis Longridge looked sharp in an all-round good team performance, only sullied slightly be Gary Harkins’ injury time header.

Earlier, after Andrew Nelson had followed Muirhead onto the scoresheet Alex Jakubiak scored Falkirk’s third to put them out of sight by the interval, though the on-loan Sunderland striker also saw the ball hit the crossbar after a great run.

Nelson added: “The one off the bar Alex was screaming for the ball and I put it 50-50 in that area and it was unlucky but regardless I got a goal at the end of the day.

“We all gel quite well together since we’ve come in. Alex and Louis are as brilliant people as they are players. We understand one another’s strengths.

"Louis likes the ball to feet and is very technical. Alex holds it in and goes on runs and scores. We just work out what we do between us and it has all started to click.

“Consistency is the most difficult bit. We have it in us but it’s doing it week in week out.”