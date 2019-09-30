Falkirk striker Declan McManus: I’m not worried

After scoring six goals in his first five games as a Bairns player Declan McManus was ready to top the scoring charts follwoing his loan move from Ross County.

His total over that first month was more than his entire haul during Ross County’s Championship winning season last term.

McManus hasn't scored since a hat-trick against Dumbarton. Picture: Michael Gillen.

However since a hat-trick against Dumbarton the goals have dried up for the former Aberdeen frontman.

But he’s not concerned. Frustrated, but not worried.

The goals will come he insists, and this isn’t the longest spell without a goal for the 25-year-old former Dunfermline striker.

“You don’t score six goals in five games if you are not a goalscorer. I was happy with that return at the start but I’ll keep working away and they’ll come.

McManus reckons he should have scored at Stranraer last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“It’s frustrating as a striker when you’re on a dry patch. I can’t be too down. Last week at Stranraer I should have scored at least one and my header flicked off the bar but didn’t bounce on the right side of the line for us, and that happens when you’re lacking a wee bit of luck.

“Against East Fife I can’t really say I’ve missed any clearcut chances.

“I am not too down, I know I’ll score goals and it’ll just be a matter of getting one and I’ll be away again.”

McManus says he isn't feeling too down about his recent lack of goals. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The Bairns were building up momentum at the start of the season, propelled by McManus’ goals. But while they stopped and Falkirk stuttered, recent weeks has seen a return to winning ways, albeit second-placed East Fife proved difficult opposition in the second versus third meeting on Saturday that finished goalless.

McManus, who has also played for Fleetwood Town, added: “I feed off making the runs I do, and I’ll make them all day whether I am scoring or not, it’s just part of my game.

“I’ll make runs and maybe make space for other boys to take their chance. We’ve not managed to take one against East Fife but I’m happy with my performances without the goals, I just need to keep doing what I’m doing and the goals will return, I’m sure of that.”

And while McManus isn’t frustrted at his personal performances, it was that sense of a chance missed he shared with his team-mates on Saturday.

“We dominated the whole game but never really created any clearcut chances except Louis’ [Longridge] when he hit the bar, but for the most part we dominated and it feels a wee chance missed.

“East Fife had a game plan to nuillify us and counter attack us. The defence did well with the long balls and Cammy [Bell] had a wonder-save from the 30-yarder and did well the time they did get behind but we feel frustrated that we didn’t take full advantage of our possession.”