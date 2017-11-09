Falkirk striker cops ‘excessive misconduct’ ban

Kevin O’Hara was today suspended by the SFA disciplinary panel until 2018.

The 19-year-old was given an eight-match ban for ‘excessive misconduct’ during the Bairns’ 2-0 Irn-Bru Cup win over Dunfermline on October 7. It has been reported the charge relates to abusive comments to Pars’ forward Dean Shiels who had an eye removed 11 years ago.

The clash came after Shiels' foul on O'Hara near the home dugout. Picture Michael Gillen.

O’Hara attended the Scottish Football Association HQ at Hampden with chairman Margaret Lang, communications manager Connor Park and technical director Alex Smith who was in caretaker charge of the Bairns when the incident took place.

A club spokesman said: “The club take note of the decision made by the Scottish FA Judicial Panel and are in the process of requesting the written reasons.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

Questions had been raised over the suspension and under-20s matches, for which O’Hara is still eligible, will count towards the punishment.

Comments made by O'Hara have led to his suspension. Picture Michael Gillen.

However an SFA source advised The Falkirk Herald: “It was imposed for a breach of Disciplinary Rule 202 (Excessive Misconduct). “The eight-match suspension is applied to all football, and will be served by his recognised team (first team in this case) playing eight competitive matches.”

That means O’Hara will be unavailable for Saturday’s trip to Inverness, and will next be eligible for selection by Paul Hartley in January and the trip to East End Park, Dunfermline.

Falkirk are also awaiting the outcome of a disciplinary hearing for Joe McKee, relating to the same match on October 7.