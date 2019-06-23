Falkirk still mulling over ownership options

An offer to take a controlling interest in Falkirk is still on the table.

Rumours swept the Bairns support over the weekend that a deal from an ‘Indian consortium’ had been withdrawn leaving none on the table.

However The Falkirk Herald understands a bid – involving former Bairns striker Alan Gow – is still very much on the table and is currently being considered by the club’s hierarchy.

Gow is one of the more recognisable names among a group still keen to enter the boardroom which also includes business figures from India and the UK.

After a month of talks and a more recent formal bid the group is now waiting for a response to their offer.

Alan Gow is understood to be involved in a bid. Picture: Michael Gillen.

It has also been suggested Gow could act as a director of football within this prospective ownership structure.

The Bairns’ former chairman Martin Ritchie told supporters a week ago that “detailed discussions” had been “continuing apace with two interested parties” but that the Bairns had not been able to identify a preferred bidder by mid-June as they had previously planned.

The club’s controlling interest has been in the spotlight ever since Falkirk invited supporters David White and Kenny Jamieson to formulate a fan ownership proposal last year.

Falkirk directors and major shareholders have been holding talks. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The two-tier share proposal – developed for the club by the pair over many months – was welcomed and backed by shareholders at the AGM and fans at subsequent meetings, but other interest in the club from external investors also arrived.

Two bids, from American stockbroker Scott Davidson and a local consortium of club sponsors, were lodged but both parties withdrew after the decision-makers delayed a deadline to allow other groups to come forward with information on alternative bids.

A consortium from India was first reported around that time – believed to involve the ex-Bairns striker who had a spell in the I-League with Kingfisher East Bengal. Other interest is understood to have come from American Mark Campbell who has also reportedly been in talks to take control at English League One club Sunderland.

