Falkirk can secure the Scottish Championship title and Scottish Premiership promotion by matching or bettering Livingston’s result.

The Bairns lost last time out at Partick Thistle - with that defeat seeing second-placed Livingston move level on 70 points heading into tonight’s fixtures.

Alfredo Agyeman is free to play after his red card was rescinded while Sean Mackie returns from suspension. Coll Donaldson is out for the campaign.

And manager John McGlynn has brought Mackie back into the backline with Dundee loanee Luke Graham also returning for a start along Liam Henderson at centre-half. Up top, Gary Oliver is preferred to Ross MacIver.

Here’s how the Bairns line-up for tonight’s match

Falkirk's team for tonight's match | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Henderson, Graham, Mackie, Spencer, Tait, Arfield, Miller, Ross, Oliver.

Subs: Munro, McCann, Lang, Nesbitt, Agyeman, Thomson, Stewart, MacIver, Brophy.

Hamilton Accies: Lyness, MacDonald, McGowan, Lamie, Hendrie, Tumilty, Barjonas, Bradley, Robinson, Shaw, Todorov.

Subs: Albinson, Kilday, Henderson, O’Hara, Smith, Maguire, McKinstry, Gallagher.

Referee: Steven McLean.

Assistant referees: Calum Spence and Steven Traynor.

Fourth official: Duncan Williamson.