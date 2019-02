Scott Reekie has signed for Falkirk from Dundee United.

The young ball-playing defender worked with Bairns boss Ray McKinnon at both Tannadice and at the Scottish Football Association Performance School on Tayside - St John’s.

The 19-year-old made his debut 18 months ago, featuring for the Tangerines against Cowdenbeath in the Irn-Bru Cup, but has yet to make an appearance for Robbie Neilson’s side since.

The Bairns confirmed the deal on their social media channels this morning.