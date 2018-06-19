Falkirk sign Motherwell winger

Falkirk have announced the signing of Motherwell winger and Lithuanian international Deimantas Petravičius on a two year deal.

Petravičius (22) joins the Bairns having spent last season with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, where he made 13 league appearances.

The winger has international experience, having played seven times for Lithuania and will join up with the rest of the squad tomorrow for training.

The Falkirk Herald understands that Petravičius will not be the last face through the doors before pre-season begins, with manager Paul Hartley expecting more business to be done.