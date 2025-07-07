Falkirk confirm signing of defender Lewis Neilson on season-long loan from Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has revealed that new loan signing Lewis Neilson was a ‘long-time target’ for the Bairns - having sealed a season-long deal for the Hearts centre-back.

The centre-back, 22, joins the Scottish Premiership newcomers having spent the second half of last season with the Tynecastle club following an initial loan spell out at St Johnstone. He made 22 top-flight appearances last term and has enjoyed previous spells with the likes of Dundee United and Partick Thistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neilson joins Falkirk having previously been on loan at the club back in 2021. Back then, he joined from the Terrors on a short-term deal alongside Kai Fotheringham and went on to play ten times as the Bairns bottled their title and promotion hopes. Now, the Scotland U21 cap returns to a resurgent Falkirk who are looking forward to their first top-flight campaign in 15 years having won back-to-back SPFL titles.

Hearts’ Neilson suits Falkirk, says McGlynn

“I’m delighted to get Lewis in, he’s a player we’ve had our eye on for some time and he fits a lot of the credentials that we’re looking for,” McGlynn beamed. “He’s gained a lot of experience for a player so young at 22 years of age, coming through at Dundee United and then moving on to Hearts, and loan deals with Falkirk, Partick Thistle, and St Johnstone last season, he’s played a lot of games, particularly in the Premiership. He’s got a lot of football in front of him, he’s someone that I feel can make us better, and it’s a good opportunity for him to continue his development. It’s great to have Lewis on board and I look forward to working with him this season. I would like to thank Derek McInnes, Graeme Jones, Andrew McKinley, and everyone at Heart of Midlothian FC for their assistance in making this loan happen.”

The Bairns face Neilson’s former side St Johnstone in their final pre-season outing tomorrow night with the defender set to make his debut at McDiarmid Park. A trip to Highland League outfit follows on Saturday as the competitive campaign gets under with the Premier Sports Cup group stages taking centre stage.