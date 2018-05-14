Falkirk sign left-sided midfielder

Paul Hartley has landed another new recruit to his Bairns revolution.

Patrick Brough has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Bairns from Morecambe.

Patrick Brough started out at Carlisle before spells with Morecambe and Salford City

The left-sided midfielder can also play on the left of defence and is the Bairns’ second summer signing following last week’s capture of Tom Dallison from Brighton.

He joins from the Shrimpers having previously spent time at Carlisle and Salford City.

The Bairns have also retained Kevin O’Hara, Jordan McGhee, Tommy Robson, Aaron Muirhead and Lewis Kidd.