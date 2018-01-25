Falkirk sign Hazard (no, not the Chelsea one)

Paul Hartley has recruited Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard to Falkirk.

The 19-year old has joined the Bairns on a six-month loan to take him until the end of the season 2017-18.

He comes highly rated and the 6’6” Northern Irishman will wear squad number 18.

He is the fourth goalkeeper on the Bairns books alongside Robbie Thomson, David Mitchell and Robbie Mutch.

Paul Hartley told his club’s official website: “We are really pleased to bring in another quality player in Conor.

“I have spoken with Brendan Rodgers at length and I know just how highly thought of he is at Celtic Park. This is a move that will hopefully benefit all parties as I know that both Conor and Celtic were keen that he went out on loan to gain some valuable first team experience.

“He is extremely enthusiastic about coming here and I look forward to working with him over the next six months.”

Hazard added: “It’s great to be here. This is my first time out on loan and my first time in senior football so I am really looking forward to showing everyone what I can do.

“I came here to try and get first team experience, but it’s up to me now to work hard and show the manager that I deserve to play.”

