Falkirk sign goalkeeper on extended deal

Robbie Mutch has extended his stay at Falkirk by a further year.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper has cemented his place in the side this season after stepping in for injured Cammy Bell and making the goalkeeper position his own.

And now Lee Miller and David McCracken – the SEVENTH and EIGHTH bosses the former Aberdeen stopper has worked under in two and a half years at the Bairns (including interims) – have given him a further vote of confidence.

He’s extended his deal until the end of season 2021/22 which would take his Bairns term up to five years after signing for Peter Houston in 2017.

Since then he has played a bit-part with the Bairns as an understudy, featuring just seven times ahead of this season’s 18 appearances but he’s now in line for many more after establishing himself in the first team.

Lee Miller told the club website: “I have known since my time here previously in charge of the Reserve Team that Robbie would have a big future in the game. He has matured a lot in the time in between and both myself and David regard him as our first-choice goalkeeper.

“The new contract gives Robbie the security he needs to continue his development with us. He is still very young for a goalkeeper and we believe it is best for his own progression that he continues to play first team matches with us because it is inevitable that if he keeps performing as he is just now that a bigger opportunity will present itself further down the line.”

Fellow head coach, David McCracken, added: “It is important for every club to have their best young talent secured and this new contract not only does that, but gives Robbie the rewards he deserves. Myself and Lee feel very strongly on that, we believe Robbie is a big part of our plans moving forward.

“We have watched his development over the years and believe that with the experience he is gaining there is even more to come. We are really pleased to have secured his future here with us.”

Mutch began his career at Aberdeen and had a loan spell at Arbroath with the Dons.

He moved to Falkirk under Peter Houston and extended his deal until 2021 back in 2018 before today’s extension. The 21-year-old also had spells away at Dumbarton and Deveronvale on loan from the Bairns.