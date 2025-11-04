Former Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards joins Falkirk on short-term deal amid injury woes at centre-back.

Former Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards has joined Falkirk on short-term deal until January as centre-defensive cover following the Bairns’ recent injury woes.

Hearts loanee Lewis Neilson recently joined the likes of Coll Donaldson and Tom Lang on the treatment table - and with that in mind, boss McGlynn confirmed to the Falkirk Herald last week that Edwards was likely to sign on a short-term contract.

And now, the 32-year-old has joined following a two-season spell Indian Super League side Chennaiyin which ended in the summer. He joined up with his new Falkirk team-mates today (Tuesday) at training,

“Ryan is a player who we’ve brought in as a replacement, more or less, for Lewis Neilson,” McGlynn explained. “Lewis picked up an injury against Motherwell and has gone through an operation, so we’re looking at him being out for around another ten weeks from now.

“When you’re looking around and trying to find centre backs who can come in and do a job in the short term, it’s not easy to find someone to help with our current situation, where if we picked up any more injuries to centre backs we would be struggling. We all know we’ve got Coll Donaldson, Tom Lang, and obviously Lewis Neilson out. We’re trying to make sure we get through this busy spell and have enough players.

“Ryan is 32, and he’s played in this league before with Dundee United. That experience will stand him in good stead for playing here. He’s a no nonsense centre back, who is 6’5″. He’s going to head the ball in both boxes, he’s going to be a threat at the other end, and he’s going to be able to win headers in our box too, so he’ll add that experience that is invaluable in this division. We look forward to working with Ryan over the next few months.”