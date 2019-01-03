Falkirk sign ex-St Mirren midfielder Ian McShane

Ray McKinnon has strengthened the Bairns midfield with the signing of Ian McShane.

The 26-year-old has signed an 18-month deal at Westfield.

McShane has won the Scottish League Cup with Ross County. Picture Michael Gillen.

PLAYER PROFILE: Ian McShane

He is Ray McKinnon’s sixth signing as Falkirk manager, and his first on deal past the end of this season.

Ray McKinnon, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have Ian on board. He comes with a terrific playing CV and is another who adds great experience to the group.

“He excelled for St Mirren last year as they won the Championship and was impressive in his time with Ross County too. I have watched him closely for a number of years and when I knew of his availability I was keen to move quickly to bring him in.”

McShane has also played at Queen of the South.

JANUARY TRANSFER TRACKER

IN: Ian McShane (St Mirren), Paul Dixon (Grimsby), Abdul Osman (PAS Lamia), Ross MacLean (Motherwell)

OUT: Marcus Haber (loan ended), Mustapha Dumbuya (released)