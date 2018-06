Falkirk have announced the signing of Port Vale youngster Danny Turner on loan.

Turner (20) joined up with the Falkirk squad at their training base in Wales on Monday, and becomes Paul Hartley’s eleventh summer signing.

Turner has appeared over 40 times for Port Vale, and plays as a forward.

The Falkirk Herald understands that Falkirk are still likely to announce or or two new signings before the transfer window slams closed.