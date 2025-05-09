Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk confirm season ticket pricing for Scottish Premiership campaign after winning promotion back to top flight after 15-year absence.

Falkirk have confirmed season ticket prices for next season’s Scottish Premiership return – with supporters being asked to contribute to a ‘Manager’s Fund’ if they can.

The back-to-back champions launched their 2025/26 sales yesterday, with an initial early bird and renewal period running until Friday, May 31. Pricing has increased to reflect the Bairns’ top-flight status.

Walk-up prices have been set at £25 across the board for league outings.

Supporters can donate between £25 and £250 in addition to their season ticket, with those funds being allocated straight to the playing budget.

The club have retained free season tickets for up to two U12s with the Tickets for Schools’ scheme continuing.

Families will have the option to buy additional U12 tickets if they need more than two. An option to purchase U12 season tickets is also now available.

Flexible payment options exist, where fans can pay in three instalments. Falkirk Supporters Society members can spread their payments throughout the season.

A club spokesperson said: “A season ticket offers the best value for money, saving up to £179 per year while bringing additional benefits such as access to away tickets and our Bairns Rewards scheme, rewarding our season ticket holders through partnerships with local businesses.”