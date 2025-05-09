Falkirk confirm season ticket pricing for Scottish Premiership campaign - all you need to know
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Falkirk have confirmed season ticket prices for next season’s Scottish Premiership return – with supporters being asked to contribute to a ‘Manager’s Fund’ if they can.
The back-to-back champions launched their 2025/26 sales yesterday, with an initial early bird and renewal period running until Friday, May 31. Pricing has increased to reflect the Bairns’ top-flight status.
Adult tickets for the new campaign are available at prices starting from £296, while concessions can claim their seat from £183. An under-18 brief is available from £113.
Walk-up prices have been set at £25 across the board for league outings.
Supporters can donate between £25 and £250 in addition to their season ticket, with those funds being allocated straight to the playing budget.
The club have retained free season tickets for up to two U12s with the Tickets for Schools’ scheme continuing.
Families will have the option to buy additional U12 tickets if they need more than two. An option to purchase U12 season tickets is also now available.
Flexible payment options exist, where fans can pay in three instalments. Falkirk Supporters Society members can spread their payments throughout the season.
A club spokesperson said: “A season ticket offers the best value for money, saving up to £179 per year while bringing additional benefits such as access to away tickets and our Bairns Rewards scheme, rewarding our season ticket holders through partnerships with local businesses.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.