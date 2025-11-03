Falkirk stopper Scott Bain included in Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers as Steve Clarke ‘rewards big decision’ made by goalkeeper.

Steve Clarke has revealed Falkirk stopper Scott Bain’s Scotland recall is “a reward” for his “big decision” to leave Celtic in the summer to play regular first-team football.

The ex-Hoops goalkeeper, 33, has not been capped by Scotland in six-and-a-half-years but he will join up with the national team for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Denmark. First-choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn was ruled out by injury last week and Bairns’ stopper Bain takes his place in squad with Hearts veteran Craig Gordon and Rangers’ Liam Kelly making up the three goalkeepers included. In-form Bain is the only player to be first choice at his club, with Falkirk boss John McGlynn saying last week that it was a ‘no brainer’ for Clarke to include Bain, having previously said that the goalkeeper was his best summer signing.

Nottingham Forrest goalkeeper Gunn impressed in Scotland’s last camp - which ended with two home wins and a guaranteed play-off spot for next year’s World Cup. But the No 1 spot opening up for these deciding matches isn’t too much of an issue for Clarke, who says that he hasn’t yet picked who will start against Greece in Piraeus on Saturday, November 15.

Clarke praises Bain for Bairns move

Speaking about the goalkeeping spot and Bain’s call-up at Hampden, Clarke said: “It will be nice to see Scott again. It’s been a long time since we worked together. It will be Craig (Gordon), Liam (Kelly) or Scott that starts for us. We were in the same position in September when Angus Gunn hadn’t been playing either - and he came in and didn’t do too badly. Being a goalkeeper is a different position, you can be a No 2 or a No 3. The most important thing is that you have boys who train well, work well and then they’ll be ready for the game. Craig has amount of caps that he has got because he has never let his country down. Liam is an experienced goalkeeper.

“Scott made a big decision to come out of Celtic to go and play regular first-team football and now that he’s in the squad, you could say that’s a reward for that decision. We will look at them in training and I will lean heavily on my goalkeeping coach Chris Woods to come to a decision.”

Scotland have ten points after four Group C games but are behind Denmark on a goal difference and really need to take at least a point against the already-eliminated Greeks to set up a shoot-out against the Danes three days later.

“I think we all need to remind ourselves that we would have been delighted to be in this position, coming into the last two games of the qualifying campaign, having already eliminated one of the major threats in the Greeks," added Clarke, who also drafted Lawrence Shankland, Ross McCrorie and Josh Doig into his squad with Kieron Bowie and the injured Gunn dropping out.

"So they can't be involved in the play-off. They can't be involved in the shake-up for first place. That doesn't mean to say it's not going to be a difficult game in Greece , because I'm sure they will be fired up to prove that they're better than Scotland. But we're in a good position. What we have to do is make sure we get the result we need in Greece to make the Denmark game here a cup final.”