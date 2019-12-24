Falkirk scorer Aidan Connolly: ‘I just lost my head’

Aidan Connolly has revealed the back story to his ear-cupping celebration at Montrose. – or at least, the lack of one.

The substitute lashed in the Bairns’ winner with seconds to play at Montrose to send the Bairns within a point of the League One summit, then wheeled around the away end with both hands behind his ears.

Was it a sarcastic response to criticism? Was it an urge for the fans to make some more noise?

He explained: “Nothing like that - it was just excitement! If you ever see me score a goal I just lose my head and don’t know what to do. It was nothing planned.”

LEAGUE TABLE: Ladbrokes League One

Since he joined in the summer, Bairns have only seen Connolly find the net at Links Park, but the little winger is hopeful more will come, and more games will come too.

“Declan [McManus] has done well and challenged the goalkeeper and I’ve been there on the six yard box to tap it in, and it’s an important goal, we needed it for the three points.

PLAYER PROFILE: Aidan Connolly

“I’ve not played in a while and I want to come on and play and it’s good to get a goal.

“I have waited a while for the goal to come and now I’ve got it hopefully I can kick on and it’s the start of many and a bit of confidence in front of goal.”

PRE MATCH STATS: Airdrieonians v Falkirk

Falkirk head to Airdrie on Saturday after Christmas Day off and have the chance to go top of the table if there is no winner when Raith Rovers meet East Fife and the Bairns can see off Ian Murray’s team.

Connolly added: “It’s very tight in the league. We have Airdrie next in another tough game and hopefully we get a result.

“Montrose caused us problems for the full game in switching the play and have been on a good run so it’s an important result for us.”