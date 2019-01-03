Falkirk’s worst games of 2018
It wasn’t an easy year for Falkirk.
Here’s the Bairns’ worst matches, performances, or results as chosen by sports editor, David Oliver with images from chief photographer Michael Gillen.
January 9. The Bairns renaissance was cut short with a humbling 4-1 defeat to Inverness in the Highlands just days after the big win over Dundee United.
August 11. Falkirk showed nothing in this 2-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Partick Thistle. Rees Greenwood scored a consolation for the Bairns.
August 25. Stephen Dobbie struck ANOTHER hat-trick in a 3-0 QOS win over Falkirk, and sealed Paul Hartley's fate as Bairns boss.
September 8. Scott Harrison took on an entire squad of Welsh League players in a combustible game at The Falkirk Stadium, and one that kicked the Bairns out of the Irn-Bru Cup to their lowly opponents.
