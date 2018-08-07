Falkirk's sixteenth summer signing has arrived

Mark Russell has put pen to paper at The Falkirk Stadium, becoming the club's sixteenth summer signing.

Russell, predominantly a left full-back when at Greenock Morton, was on trial with the Bairns during pre-season.

Russell in action at The Falkirk Stadium

During those trial appearances, Russell did play a lot further forward - almost as a left midfielder.

The 22-year-old has been a regular at Morton for the last three campaigns and, having spent six years at the Ton, signs a six-month deal with the Bairns - which expires after the match against Ayr United on January 5, 2019.

Russell adds some Championship experience to Paul Hartley's side, and could make his debut on Saturday against Partick Thistle.