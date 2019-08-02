Falkirk’s opening league fixtures over the past 10 years
The opening day of a new season has not held fond memories for Bairns fans over the past decade.
Falkirk have not won any of their opening games for the past 10 years - Will this Saturday break the duck?
1. 2018/19: Falkirk 0-1 Inverness CT
George Oakley scored the only goal in this defeat and things didn't get much better as the season went on
2. 2017-18 : St Mirren 3-1 Falkirk
Nathan Austin got Falkirk off to a great start but the Buddies pulled it back to 3-1 and Aaron Muirhead saw red
3. 2016-17: Falkirk 1-2 Hibs
Jason Cummings scored either side of a Craig Sibbald goal as Neil Lennon's Hibees left the Falkirk Stadium with all three points
4. 2015-16: Morton 1-1 Falkirk
Paul Watson put the Bairns in front at Cappielow but had to settle for a point after the home side pulled level in the second half
