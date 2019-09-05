Falkirk’s new architect McMillan plans for wins, not drawings

Falkirk fans have been crying out for a fourth stand – now they might just have the man to design it and create the need for it!

Registered architect David McMillan signed a season-long loan deal from St Johnstone last night (Wednesday) and comes to the Bairns armed with a League of Ireland goalscoring record, and the long-held admiration of boss Ray McKinnon.

The 30-year-old almost joined the boss at Dundee United two years ago while finding the net for Dundalk in the UEFA Champions League qualification stages – setting the SSE Airtricity league record for goals scored at the top European level.

Now he’s delighted to finally link up with McKinnon and get back on the scoresheet.

“I met the manager a couple of years ago when he was at Dundee United. That move didn’t happen but we have spoken on and off. He has worked hard to get me here so I am excited to play for him and get as many opportunities as I can to play as many minutes as I can.

“It’s a season-long loan and hopefully I score goals and the manager wants to keep me here long after that.

“I scored a couple for Saints but I’ve not played as many games as I’d have liked. This is an opportunity for me to get out and prove myself all over again. I came to Scotland but not a lot of people follow the Irish league so it was a challenge to prove myself.

“I’ve still got that hunger to re-establish myself and hopefully I do it for Falkirk with goals to get the club back to the Championship.”

And with designs on firing the Bairns to success he could also lend a hand with designs on completing the stadium too if his goals can create the need to expand.

McMillan laughed: “I was registered as an architect a month after I moved and it’s something I can go back to after football, but it’s not been my focus in Scotland.

“But if someone wants to offer me that job – I’m always listening!”

