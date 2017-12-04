Falkirk’s McKee back at Hampden on misconduct charge

Midfielder Joe McKee will return to the SFA dock tomorrow.

The Bairn’s disciplinary hearing will resume at Hampden after the charge of ‘excessive misconduct’ was levelled at the 25-year-old.

Shiels went in hard on the midfielder late in the game. Picture Michael Gillen.

It relates to the Irn-Bru Cup match win over Dunfermline and a spat with Dean Shiels towards the end of the match.

The Northern Irishman clashed with several Bairns including ex-Morton midfielder McKee and the Pars man was sent off for a last minute lunge on the Bairns man who now finds himself in the dock after complaints were made to the Scottish Football Association.

He’s expected to be accompanied to the National Stadium by communications manager Connor Park, chairman Margaret Lang and technical director Alex Smith who was in interim charge of the first team for the match, which Falkirk won 2-0.

The hearing has been continued from November 16, when the case was originally heard and then adjourned.