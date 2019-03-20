Falkirk’s late season push is a squad effort, says Lewis Kidd

He’s the forgotten man of Falkirk, but Lewis Kidd says everyone in the Bairns squad has a part to play between now and the end of the season.

The defensive midfielder was thrown on for his first appearance in two months against Partick Thistle on Saturday and almost found the net with a late winner.

But Kidd says that everyone in the ranks will have a role to play when the action restarts and the Bairns face a relegation run-in.

“It’s been a hard time for me recently, I’ve been trying my best in training and in reserve games to get myself fit and into the best possible condition, prepared for when the gaffer does want me so that I’m ready.

“That was the case [against Partick Thistle].

“The last time I played was against Partick and it was a draw too – I’ve not had much luck have I? Every game is vital every point is too and we can’t afford to start games poorly like we did on Saturday.

“There’s seven games left now and the gaffer has emphasised he needs everyone and everyone in the squad needs to be bang at it and hopefully there’s more opportunity for me too.

“Since the turn of the year we’ve been fantastic and every player has been bang at it, in training, the lot.

“There’s a lot to look forward to and we just take it a game at a time and look up the table to try and move up it.”

The Bairns are off competitive duty this weekend owing to the international break but return next Saturday at Inverness, followed by a trip to Queen of the South.

Kidd added: “We have a weekend off and a few players will benefit. It’s been a hard schedule and we’ll be right at it in training for the two games that come quickly after it.

“There’s a bit of travelling to come but with the form we are on we can take six points from those games - why not?”